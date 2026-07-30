Zero tolerance against human trafficking and online scams: Home Minister

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmad on Thursday that the current government is giving the highest priority to protecting citizens from human trafficking and technology-driven crimes.

He affirmed that the government remains steadfast in maintaining a “zero tolerance” policy against international human trafficking and scam networks operating through the misuse of technology.

The home minister made these remarks as the chief guest at a high-level national dialogue titled “Trapped Behind the Scam: Ending Human Trafficking for Forced Criminality,” organised on the occasion of “World Day Against Trafficking in Persons 2026” at the Grand Ballroom of Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the capital.

The minister noted that the nature of human trafficking is evolving and increasingly complex. He said that criminal rings are no longer relying solely on conventional methods; instead, they are targeting youth and job seekers using digital platforms, fake online recruitment portals, and various social media channels. Lured by false promises of attractive employment and a better future, victims are being taken abroad and subsequently held captive in cyber scam centers, where they are subjected to severe abuse, intimidation, and forced to engage in criminal activities.

The minister further stated that trafficking syndicates are increasingly utilizing various digital technologies to execute these crimes. Addressing this threat, he emphasized, requires more than just traditional law enforcement measures; it demands a coordinated and robust response involving technology firms, financial institutions, the private sector, and an aware civil society.

Highlighting the current government’s initiatives to combat human trafficking, the minister informed that, keeping pace with modern times and international standards, the government has achieved a historic milestone in crime prevention.

The government has enacted the ‘Human Trafficking and Migrant Smuggling (Prevention and Suppression) Act, 2026’. He stated that this new law, framed in alignment with the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime (UNTOC) and its associated protocols, brings modern offenses—such as online scams, technology-based inducements, and forced criminality—under strict punitive measures.

Simultaneously, efforts are underway to update the ‘Human Trafficking Prevention and Suppression Rules, 2017’ to accelerate the implementation process. Additionally, the Ministry of Home Affairs, through consultations with all stakeholders, is finalizing the ‘National Action Plan (2026–2030)’, which will reinforce four primary pillars: Prevention, Protection, Prosecution, and Partnershi.

Regarding the dignity and rehabilitation of victims, Salahuddin Ahmad emphasised that ensuring the protection of every victim of human trafficking is a moral and legal duty of the government. To this end, the ‘National Referral Mechanism (NRM)’ is being strengthened to ensure rapid rescue and immediate legal, physical, psychological, and rehabilitative support for victims. To support evidence-based policymaking and precise case tracking, a state-of-the-art ‘Digital Anti-Trafficking Information Management Platform’ is being developed. He called upon the media and civil society to generate widespread public awareness against fraudulent recruitment syndicates to ensure safe migration for youth, women, and prospective migrants.

The national dialogue was chaired by Manzur Morshed Chowdhury, Senior Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs. Special guest addresses were delivered by Md Liaquet Ali Molla, Secretary of the Law and Justice Division; Md Ali Hossain Fakir, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Bangladesh Police; Baiba Zarina, Chargé d’ Affaires of the European Union to Bangladesh; and Dr Laura Tomm-Bonde, Chief of Mission, IOM Bangladesh and Coordinator of the UN Network on Migration.

The event was also attended by Rear Admiral Md. Ziaul Hoque, Director General of Bangladesh Coast Guard, and Brigadier General Md Sohrab Hossain Bhuiyan, NDC, Additional Director General of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

Dr Ziauddin Ahmed, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, delivered the welcome address. Shah Mohammad Naheeaan, Head of the UNODC Program Office Bangladesh, elaborated on the theme of this year’s World Day Against Trafficking in Persons. The inaugural session concluded with the screening of an informative documentary video. The session was moderated by Rebeka Khan, Joint Secretary (Political-1 Branch), Ministry of Home Affairs.

Following the inaugural session, a working session featuring a panel discussion titled “Trapped behind the scam: Addressing trafficking for forced criminality, deceptive recruitment and online exploitation” was held. Moderated by Tasneem Binta Karim, National Program Coordinator, UNODC South Asia, the panel included Ali Akbar Khan, Head of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Acting Additional IGP; Giuseppe Di Giovanni, Representative of the Italian State Police at the Embassy of Italy in Dhaka; Shariful Hasan, Associate Director of BRAC’s Migration Program and Youth Platform; and Nahid Arman, a victim rescued from an online scam center in Cambodia. This was followed by an open floor discussion and an awareness-raising puppet show titled “Trapped in Pursuit of a Better Life”.

The event was jointly organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), and the Counter-Trafficking Technical Working Group of the UN Network on Migration. Senior officials from various ministries, members of the diplomatic corps, representatives of international development partners, members of law enforcement agencies, and media representatives attended the national dialogue.