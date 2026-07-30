Latif Siddique sent to jail in Shapla Chattar mass killing case

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT)-2 on Thursday sent former minister Abdul Latif Siddique to jail after he was produced before the court in a crimes against humanity case linked to the alleged Shapla Chattar mass killings during the Hefazat-e-Islam rally in Motijheel.

The order was passed by a three-member judicial panel of ICT-2 headed by Justice Nazrul Islam Chowdhury. The other members of the panel are Justice Md Manjurul Bashid and Justice Nur Mohammad Shahriar Kabir.

During the hearing, Prosecutor Mizanul Islam told the tribunal that Latif Siddique had been arrested under a warrant and produced before the court by law enforcement agencies earlier in the day. He said no petition had yet been filed on behalf of the accused and requested that he be sent to jail.

After the hearing, the tribunal accepted the prosecution’s plea, formally showed Latif Siddique as arrested in the case and ordered that he be sent to prison.

Prosecutors Gazi MH Tamim, Faruk Ahmed, Zahirul Amin and Tarek Abdullah, among others, were present during the proceedings.

The defence was represented by lawyer Abdullah Al Harun Bhuiyan, along with Latif Siddique’s brother, Kader Siddique, and other defence lawyers.

Latif Siddique was brought to the tribunal in a Detective Branch (DB) police microbus shortly after 1:00pm on Thursday.