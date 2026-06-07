‘Hothat Brishti’ returns after 27 years with a fresh cast

Nearly 27 years after the release of the acclaimed Bangladesh-India joint production film “Hothat Brishti”, the beloved romantic drama is making a comeback in a new avatar. Titled “Abar Hothat Brishti”, the remake stars newcomers Arian Sarwar and Radifa Narmin in the lead roles and is directed by Kamruzzaman.

According to the director, filming was completed around three months ago, and the movie has already received clearance from the certification board. If all preparations proceed as planned, the film is expected to hit theatres during the upcoming Durga Puja festival.

The original “Hothat Brishti”, released in 1998, was directed by renowned West Bengal filmmaker Basu Chatterjee and became a memorable success among audiences on both sides of the border.

The film featured Ferdous Ahmed and Priyanka Trivedi in the lead roles. In the remake, Arian Sarwar steps into the character originally portrayed by Ferdous, while Radifa Narmin takes on the role that was played by Priyanka.

Unlike the original film, which was set against an Indian backdrop, Abar Hothat Brishti has been shot entirely in various locations across Bangladesh, giving the story a distinctly local flavour.

Although this marks Arian Sarwar’s second film project, it is the first time he has appeared as a lead actor on the big screen. Reflecting on the experience, he said that he watched the original film several times before shooting began.

The cast of “Abar Hothat Brishti” also includes Azad Abul Kalam, Farzana Chhobi, Christiano Tanmoy, Kayes Arju, Mou Khan and Jhuna Chowdhury in important roles.