PM thanks law, home ministers for speedy trial in Ramisa murder case

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Sunday thanked the law, justice and parliamentary affairs minister and the home minister for identifying the accused in the Ramisa murder case and bringing them to justice, according to a press release of the Parliament Secretariat.

The prime minister, at the Business Advisory Committee meeting held at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban this afternoon, lauded the effective role played by the relevant ministries and law enforcement agencies in quickly identifying and bringing to justice those involved in the murder of eight-year-old Ramisa Akter, a second-grade student at Popular Model High School in the city’s Pallabi area.

During the meeting, the prime minister specifically thanked the law, justice and parliamentary affairs minister and the home minister.

He said the swift investigation and identification and arrest of the perpetrators in such a brutal and heartbreaking murder case reflected the government’s firm commitment to maintaining law and order.

Tarique expressed hope that the judicial proceedings of the case would be completed swiftly and fairly and that the convicted individuals would receive appropriate punishment in accordance with existing laws.

He called upon law enforcement agencies, investigating officers, and all concerned to continue demonstrating the same level of professionalism and dedication in ensuring public safety.

Members of parliament present at the meeting also highly appreciated all those concerned for taking quick action in the case.

The prime minister also expressed hope that the government’s policy of “zero tolerance” against crime would continue in the future.