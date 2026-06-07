Inflation climbs to 9.42%, highest in 16 months

Inflation accelerated to a 16-month high in May, driven by rising prices of food and non-food items, underscoring persistent cost-of-living pressures despite efforts to stabilise the economy.

According to the latest data released by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) on Sunday, point-to-point inflation rose to 9.42% in May from 9.04% in April. The rate was also higher than the 9.05% recorded in May 2025.

The latest reading marks the highest inflation level since January 2025, when inflation stood at 9.94%, making May’s figure a 16-month high and signalling renewed upward pressure on consumer prices.

Food inflation registered a sharp increase, climbing to 9.06% in May from 8.39% a month earlier. It was also higher than the 8.59% recorded in the same month last year.

The rise in food inflation ended a period of relative moderation in recent months, indicating that households are once again facing higher costs for essential items.

Non-food inflation, meanwhile, continued its upward trend, reaching 9.71% in May compared with 9.57% in April and 9.42% in May 2025.

The increase suggests that price pressures are becoming more broad-based, affecting sectors such as transport, housing, healthcare, education, and other services.