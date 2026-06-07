Germany beat US 2-1 in co-hosts’ final WC warmup

Kai Havertz and Leroy Sane powered Germany to a 2-1 win over World Cup co-hosts the United States in Chicago on Saturday, in both teams’ final warm-up game before the tournament kicks off next week.

Despite the loss it was a promising performance for the US, who created a flurry of chances including a remarkable Antonee Robinson strike from outside the box to level the game, before four-time World Cup winners Germany regained the lead.

A packed 64,000 Chicago crowd began the afternoon in boisterous mood, with expectations sky high. Having dispatched Senegal 3-2 last weekend, US coach Mauricio Pochettino picked a close-to-first-choice lineup.

His side got off to a nightmare start.

Tyler Adams conceded a free kick just outside the box. Joshua Kimmich curled a perfect cross onto the head of Havertz, who nodded it into the net with just two minutes gone.

Both US center-backs were at fault, with 38-year-old captain Tim Ream too slow and Miles Robinson — auditioning to start in place of the injured Chris Richards — left flat-footed.

It nearly got much worse for the hosts. Havertz had the ball in the net again from a Sane cross, but it was ruled offside.

Germany continued to slice through the US lines with ease, Sane rampaging down the right. Havertz almost turned provider in the 10th minute, flashing a dangerous ball across the goal, but the flag was raised again.

But after the early carnage, the US midfield anchored by Weston McKennie and Adams found their footing and exerted some control in the center.

Sergino Dest, playing right wing, began to ask questions of Germany’s defense, nearly latching onto a Folarin Balogun cross, and then blasting over minutes later.

US talisman Christian Pulisic, also growing into the game, created the equaliser in the 37th minute. His turn and rampaging run from the US half led to a corner which he took.

Germany failed to clear and it fell to Robinson just outside the box, who blasted a first-time thunderbolt into the net.

The Fulham defender’s left-footed strike sailed straight down the middle of the goal but was struck so cleanly that keeper Oliver Baumann could not get a finger to it.

The remaining few minutes of the half featured wave after wave of US attacks, with Dest and Pulisic again coming close, and Germany seemingly nullified.

‘Resilience’

Neither team made any half-time changes, and the US picked up where they had left off. Baumann made a great double save from Pulisic before a flag was raised for offside in the buildup.

Moments later Matt Freese made his first good save of the game, low and to his left from Jamal Musiala.

Sane put Germany back in front in the 57th minute, finishing off a smart team passing move around the edge of the US box with a low shot from a Havertz assist that deflected past Freese.

Both teams made multiple changes from the hour mark, hooking star players with their World Cup openers just a few days away. Robinson departed with a limp that was later described as cramp.

Substitute Nadiem Amiri came closest to adding to Germany’s tally, a thumping effort from outside the box flying just beyond the left post.

Brenden Aaronson, also from the bench, forced a fine save from Baumann.

“To concede that early in a game like this is always going to make it difficult, but the character we showed, the energy, the resilience,” said Adams.

“I mean, guys were going at it like it was a World Cup final, and I think that’s what we wanted to see.”

The US will begin their World Cup on Friday in Los Angeles against Paraguay, before clashes with Australia and Turkey.

Germany kick off their tournament Sunday against unfancied debutants Curacao, with further group games against Ivory Coast and Ecuador.