Ramisa verdict restored confidence in judiciary: Law minister

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Md Asaduzzaman told the House that quick trial of Ramisa rape and murder case was possible due to government’s sincerity, quick investigation of police and support of the judiciary

The law minister said this in a statement under Section 300 of the Rules of Procedure of the Jatiya Sangsad on Sunday.

A special tribunal on Sunday handed down death penalty to prime accused Sohel Rana and his wife Swapna Khatun in the case filed over the rape and murder of eight-year-old schoolgirl Ramisa Akter in the fastest-disposed major rape-murder cases in the country’s judicial history.

Eight-year-old schoolgirl Ramisa was raped and murdered in the city’s Pallabi area on 19 May. Police arrested two prime accused of the case within seven hours of the incident, the minister said.

At the same time, the government has taken necessary action immediately after the incident and the ministers including Prime Minister Tarique Rahman visited the victim’s residence, he said.

The minister claimed that the trial has restored the confidence of the victim’s father in judiciary, who was utterly frustrated over the possibility of getting justice of his daughter’s tragic death.

The government has ensured him of delivering justice and punishment of the criminals under judicial process.

Police submitted the charge sheet in the case within five days of completing the investigation, he said, adding that the charge sheet was sent to the tribunal on the same day.

The government appointed a defence lawyer in the case to make the trial unquestionable, he told the parliament.

Although the judicial department except the metropolitan magistracy was scheduled to go for summer vacation, but the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunals have been kept outside the vacation after consulting with the chief justice and that’s why no delay was occurred in the trial process.

Highlighting the continuation of the trial process, the law minister said charge was framed on 1 June, testimony of the witnesses held from 2 June to 16 June, 3 June was scheduled for the defence to present its witnesses, trial was completed with closing arguments on 4 June and the verdict was delivered on Sunday.

He said that the court, after reviewing the evidence, sentenced the main accused Sohel and his wife, who was his accomplice, to death.

Asaduzzaman said the judgment will play an important role in re-establishing people’s confidence in judiciary.

After announcement of the judgment, Ramisa’s father has expressed satisfaction over the judgment which was a big achievement of the government, he said.

The law minister expressed firm stance over the government’s firm stance against violence on women and children saying the government has ensured speedy trial in line with the pledge made to the nation.

The tribunal fined Sohel Tk5 lakh and his wife Swapna Tk2 lakh saying the amount will be given to victim’s legal heirs.

In case of failure to pay the penalty, the tribunal asked the district collector to collect the amount by giving the moveable and immovable properties of the convicted on auction.

The verdict came just 19 days after the horrific incident took place, which sparked nationwide outrage and prompted the government to pledge swift justice.