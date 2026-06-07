Greatest WC opening ceremonies of all time

The FIFA World Cup opening ceremony has long been more than a prelude to football — it is a cultural statement, a moment where music and sport collide on the grandest stage imaginable.

As the 2026 edition prepares to dazzle across three nations, it is worth revisiting the performances that defined the ceremony’s history.

Few moments have aged quite as well as the 1994 United States opener at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. Hollywood glamour was in full supply, headlined by Diana Ross — whose most iconic contribution came not through song but a symbolic penalty kick that, despite missing the target, somehow perfectly captured the theatrical spirit of American sporting excess. The ceremony embraced multicultural themes that reflected the host nation’s diversity and set the template for spectacle over solemnity.

Four years later in France, Ricky Martin turned the closing moments of the tournament into a phenomenon. His barnstorming rendition of “La Copa de la Vida (The Cup of Life)” before the 1998 final between Brazil and France became one of football’s most infectious anthems, cementing his status as an international superstar almost overnight.

Germany 2006 took a more reverential approach. The ceremony at Munich’s Allianz Arena featured a tribute to past World Cup winners, with appearances by the legendary Pele, blending traditional German dances with contemporary music to celebrate football’s global legacy. And Shakira’s Hips Don’t Lie conquered the world.

Then came South Africa 2010 — widely regarded as the gold standard. The opening ceremony at Soccer City in Johannesburg captured an entire continent’s spirit while Shakira’s Waka Waka (This Time for Africa serving as the emotional heartbeat) song went on to become the best-selling World Cup anthem in history. Coupled with the song Wavin’ Flag by K’naan, this ceremony became the pop culture reference for generations.

Brazil 2014 brought samba heat and native passion, with dancers and performers celebrating the country’s rich cultural heritage in Sao Paulo, while Qatar 2022 offered a visually spectacular if polarising ceremony – featuring BTS’ Jung Kook performing at Al Bayt Stadium – and had a streaming audience of hundreds of millions.

Now, as 2026 arrives with three separate ceremonies across the United States, Canada and Mexico, Shakira returns once again — this time with Nigerian superstar Burna Boy — performing the official anthem “Dai Dai,” adding yet another chapter to her unmatched World Cup legacy.