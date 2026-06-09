City of London Commander ‘humbled’ by top honour

The capital’s most senior British Asian police officer says he is “truly humbled” to have been awarded the Freedom of the City of London.

City of London Police Commander Umer Khan was given the honour in recognition of more than three decades of “exemplary service” to policing and work in cohesion, the City of London Corporation said.

Originally from Pakistan, Khan served with Greater Manchester Police for 27 years before joining City of London Police, where he was the first officer of his background to be appointed at commander level.

After receiving the honour on Tuesday, Khan told the BBC he would continue to “dedicate himself to the service of the City and communities and the UK”.

“I accept the Freedom of the City of London with great humility and gratitude,” Khan said.

Having moved to Manchester from Pakistan at the age of 11, Khan began his policing career as a constable aged 21.

He held several senior roles across neighbourhood policing, criminal investigation, and operational command.

Among his many achievements, Cmdr Khan helped introduce a programme to strengthen trust between police and local communities following the 2001 Oldham riots, and helped lead the response to the Manchester Arena terrorist attack in 2017.

‘The job has been my life’

Khan was awarded an OBE for his commitment to policing and community cohesion in 2019.

Since joining the City of London Police, he has played a leading role in policing operations across the Square Mile, supporting those who live, work and visit the area.

“I have been a police officer for 31 years… the job has been my life, it’s been a vocation.” Khan told the BBC.

“It has made me everything I am today… and I cannot be thankful enough for the opportunity I have had to serve in British policing.”

One of the City’s ancient traditions, the Freedom is the highest honour the City of London Corporation can bestow.

The Corporation’s policy chairman Chris Hayward, said Khan was a “true frontline leader, who commands the respect of so many”.

“I send him my sincere thanks and congratulations on his admission to the Freedom today.”