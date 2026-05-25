Indefinite strike begins at 4 Habiganj tea gardens over wage arrears

Workers at four tea gardens in Habiganj began an indefinite strike on Monday, demanding payment of outstanding wages, rations and festival bonuses, among other benefits.

The strike is being observed at Deundi, Lalchan and Mritinga tea gardens in Chunarughat upazila and Noapara tea garden in Madhabpur upazila.

Protesters alleged that employees at the four tea gardens have not received their regular weekly wages for several weeks, leaving around 5,000 workers and their families in severe hardship.

The workers alleged that uncertainty over payment of wages, Eid bonuses and other benefits has triggered anger and frustration across the gardens.

Earlier, a tripartite meeting involving garden authorities, workers and the Labour Department was held at the Divisional Labour Office in Sreemangal on 6 May in this regard.

The meeting decided to clear all outstanding dues of workers quickly and ensure repair of dilapidated labour quarters before the monsoon.

The meeting also decided to provide medical facilities in line with labour laws and pay arrears of wages, rations, provident funds and weekly payments.

However, workers alleged that the authorities failed to implement the decisions, forcing them to launch the indefinite strike.

Since Monday morning, workers have been staging demonstrations at Natya Mandir premises instead of attending duties at the gardens and factories.

Apan Santal, president of the Panchayat Committee of Deundi Tea Garden, said tea workers under the Deundi Company had long been neglected.

He added that the strike would continue until their seven-point demands are met.