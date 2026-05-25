Social organization Glow-Women forms human chain in London to protest the rape and murder of child Ramisa in Dhaka

Motiar Chowdhury:

In protest against the murder of seven-year-old

Ramisa in the capital Dhaka, London-based social organization "Glow-Women"

formed a human chain at Shaheed Minar Square in Altab Ali Park, East London,

at 4:00 PM London time on May 23, 2026, demanding speedy trial of the killer,

violence against women, protection of women and children, and realization of

their rights. Journalists, human rights activists, professionals, cultural workers

and representatives of various organizations participated in the human chain

organized by the organizations president, Snigdha Mishti, and led by Shamima

Mita, the founder of "Glow-Women".The human chain, which began at 4pm

London time, lasted for about an hour. The participants, holding various

placards and banners, called for effective measures to prevent the abuse, rape

and murder of women and children. The speakers demanded the speedy trial

of Ramisas killer. Recently, there have been epidemics of murders, rapes and

assaults across the country. We want speedy trial of all murders.

The speakers also said that hundreds of children are dying of measles in

Bangladesh every day. According to information from various international

organizations including UNICEF, measles has reached epidemic proportions in

Bangladesh due to failure to collect measles vaccines on time. The speakers

demanded that former interim government head Dr. Muhammad Yunus and

his advisors be brought to justice for their failure. The organization Hridoye 71

was in full support of this human bond, and Farzana Ahmed, Alimuzzaman, Dr.

Anisur Rahman Anis, spoke at the event. Journalist researcher Matiar

Chowdhury, former councilors Ahbab Hossain, Abdul Ahad Chowdhury,

Advocate Mujibul Haque Moni, Smriti Azad, former councilor Pushpita Gupta

Hafsa Islam. Himanshu Goswami, Ripa Rajib, Zeenat Shafiq, Shafiq Khan, Riya

Roy, Rabeya Papiya, Abdul Halim, Shahnaz Sumi and others.