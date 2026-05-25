Social organization Glow-Women forms human chain in London to protest the rape and murder of child Ramisa in Dhaka

Motiar Chowdhury:
In protest against the murder of seven-year-old
Ramisa in the capital Dhaka, London-based social organization "Glow-Women"
formed a human chain at Shaheed Minar Square in Altab Ali Park, East London,
at 4:00 PM London time on May 23, 2026, demanding speedy trial of the killer,
violence against women, protection of women and children, and realization of
their rights. Journalists, human rights activists, professionals, cultural workers
and representatives of various organizations participated in the human chain
organized by the organizations president, Snigdha Mishti, and led by Shamima
Mita, the founder of "Glow-Women".The human chain, which began at 4pm
London time, lasted for about an hour. The participants, holding various
placards and banners, called for effective measures to prevent the abuse, rape
and murder of women and children. The speakers demanded the speedy trial
of Ramisas killer. Recently, there have been epidemics of murders, rapes and
assaults across the country. We want speedy trial of all murders.
The speakers also said that hundreds of children are dying of measles in
Bangladesh every day. According to information from various international
organizations including UNICEF, measles has reached epidemic proportions in
Bangladesh due to failure to collect measles vaccines on time. The speakers
demanded that former interim government head Dr. Muhammad Yunus and
his advisors be brought to justice for their failure. The organization Hridoye 71
was in full support of this human bond, and Farzana Ahmed, Alimuzzaman, Dr.
Anisur Rahman Anis, spoke at the event. Journalist researcher Matiar
Chowdhury, former councilors Ahbab Hossain, Abdul Ahad Chowdhury,
Advocate Mujibul Haque Moni, Smriti Azad, former councilor Pushpita Gupta
Hafsa Islam. Himanshu Goswami, Ripa Rajib, Zeenat Shafiq, Shafiq Khan, Riya
Roy, Rabeya Papiya, Abdul Halim, Shahnaz Sumi and others.