Eid on the Square celebrations return to Trafalgar Square

Ansar Ahmed Ullah:

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has announced that the capital’s Eid on the Square celebrations will take place on Saturday, 30 May, marking the event’s 20th anniversary on the Square. Trafalgar Square will host the free, family-friendly festival to mark Eid al-Adha featuring music, art, culture, literature, history, fashion and food.

Hosted by radio presenter Nadia Ali and TikTok star Juwayria Ghazali, the main stage will include a variety of performances, including music from the London Arab Orchestra, the London Turkish Association Dance Group and Khaled Siddiq. There will also be activities across the Square, including an immersive art installation from Everyday Muslim, fencing workshops from Muslim Girls Fence, and fun art and craft workshops in the Alif New Beginnings Family Zone. There will be a wide variety of food to enjoy over the course of the day, a chance to grab a selfie with children’s characters Omar and Hana, and market stalls selling a range of items from jewellery to books.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said, “I’m delighted that Eid on the Square returns to Trafalgar Square with a packed programme of art, music and cultural performances. For 20 years this wonderful event has brought Londoners and visitors of all backgrounds together to celebrate the huge contribution Muslim Londoners make to our city. It’s another great example of how our capital’s diversity is our greatest strength, as we build a better London for everyone. Eid Mubarak!”