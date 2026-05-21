British High Commission hosts send-off reception for Bangladesh women’s cricket team ahead of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 

Bangla Mirror Desk:

21 May 2026, Dhaka: British High Commission Dhaka hosted a special send-off reception in honour of the Bangladesh Women’s National Cricket Team as they prepare to depart for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to be held in England and Wales this June.

The reception, hosted by British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke, celebrated the team’s achievements and wished them success as they prepared to represent Bangladesh on the global stage. The event brought together members of parliament, senior government officials, members of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), politicians, sports personalities, and representatives from the media.

British High Commissioner Sarah Cooke said:

“Cricket is a beloved sport in both the UK and Bangladesh and plays a vital role in strengthening people-to-people ties between our two nations.

“We are delighted to welcome the Bangladesh Women’s Cricket Team to the UK in the coming month and look forward to supporting them as they compete at the highest level.”

The event provided an opportunity to acknowledge the players’ hard work, highlight the strengthening sporting ties between Bangladesh and the United Kingdom, and underscore the shared commitment to promoting women’s empowerment through sports.

The reception featured brief remarks and opportunities for guests to engage with the players and coaching staff.

The ICC T20 Women’s World Cup 2026 will see top teams from around the world compete for the prestigious title, with matches scheduled in multiple venues across England and Wales. England and Scotland, two UK nations, are also competing in the tournament.