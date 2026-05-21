Arafat sermon to be translated into 35 languages

The Presidency of Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque announced that this year’s Arafat sermon will be translated into 35 languages and broadcast via its digital platforms and affiliated channels.

These efforts aim to convey the sermon’s message to Muslims worldwide and promote Islam’s message of moderation, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, head of the presidency, said the initiative reflects Saudi Arabia’s commitment to serving Islam and Muslims and highlights the leadership’s care for pilgrims.

It also helps maximize the global impact of the Hajj season through modern technologies and digital platforms, he added.

Al-Sudais said the Arafat sermon translation project is a key initiative of the presidency, built on years of experience, and contributes to enriching religious content in multiple world languages.

He affirmed that the initiative enables non-Arabic-speaking Muslims to benefit from the sermon’s spiritual and humanitarian messages.

Al-Sudais noted that the presidency has mobilized its technical and media capabilities, along with specialized teams, to ensure the sermon reaches the widest global audience with high professionalism and quality standards.