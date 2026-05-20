Barrister Mushtaq Ahmed is the new speaker of Tower Hamlets Council

Muhammed Shahed Rahman : Councillor Barrister Mushtaq Ahmed has been elected as the new Speaker of the London Borough of Tower Hamlets Council in the United Kingdom. At the same time, Lansbury Ward Councillor and former Cabinet member Iqbal Hossain has been elected as the Deputy Speaker .

Working in a restaurant in the UK, returning to education at the age of 32, studying at Queen Mary University of London, becoming a barrister, and then a speaker… Mushtaq Ahmed has set a unique example in his life story.

The newly elected Speaker, Councillor Mushtaq Ahmed, previously served as the Council’s Cabinet Member for Jobs, Enterprise, Skills and Growth.

The first Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the new council was held in the Council Chamber on Wednesday evening (20 May 2026). Lutfur Rahman was re-elected as the Executive Mayor and 45 councilors were elected in the mayoral and councilor elections held on 7 May 2026.

Outgoing Speaker, Councilor Suluk Ahmed, completed the process of electing the new Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Council for the 2026-27 municipal year.

At the meeting, Executive Mayor Lutfur Rahman congratulated all the elected councilors, as well as the Speaker and Deputy Speaker, and said, “Heartfelt congratulations to Councilor Mushtaq Ahmed and Councilor Iqbal Hossain for being elected as the Speaker and First Citizen of Tower Hamlets Council and Deputy Speaker.”

“At the same time, I also welcome all the members of the new cabinet.”

The Mayor added, “Our leadership team will work tirelessly to serve the residents of Tower Hamlets and we are all committed to making this borough better for everyone.”

Newly elected Speaker Barrister Mushtaq Ahmed expressed his gratitude to all his colleagues in a brief speech after officially assuming office.

One of the two charities he will support during his tenure as speaker is the ‘Marie Celeste Samaritan Society of the Royal London Hospital’.

It provides direct support and housing assistance for patients and their families at the Royal London Hospital.

Which also includes vulnerable and homeless patients associated with the hospital.

The other organization is the Valance Community Sports Association, which, in addition to promoting sports in the community, is engaged in various welfare activities, including providing various services for disabled residents.

Introduction of Speaker Barrister Mushtaq Ahmed : Newly elected Speaker Councillor Barrister Mushtaq Ahmed has been living in Tower Hamlets since 2000.

His life’s struggle, perseverance, and commitment to public service have brought him to the respected position he holds today.

He was born in the village of Khatira in Jalalpur, South Surma, Sylhet district, Bangladesh.

His father’s name is Mohammad Ibrahim Beg and his mother’s name is Husne Ara Begum, both of whom are now deceased.

He came to the UK at the age of 18 and faced many challenges as a first-generation immigrant.

He started his career as a kitchen porter. Later, he established his own restaurant business and worked successfully in the catering sector for 12 consecutive years.

At the age of 32, he decided to start a new academic career. He enrolled at Tower Hamlets College and was elected “Student of the Year”.

Later, he pursued higher education in law, starting from Queen Mary University and completing a degree with a 2:1 grade from the Open University.

Later, he completed his Bar-at-Law from the University of Law and was ordained as a barrister from the Inner Temple in 2017.

Barrister Mushtaq Ahmed is currently working as a trainee solicitor and litigation consultant, specializing in civil, employment, and immigration law.

He also has work experience as a police station representative.

While still a student, he began working as a health advocate at the Royal London Hospital, and has contributed to the well-being of medical service recipients by performing this role for nearly 15 years.

He has also held various important positions at Tower Hamlets Council, most notably as Cabinet Member for Jobs, Skills and Growth.

He has also served as the Chairman of the Overview and Scrutiny Committee and the Vice-Chair of various committees.

He is also active in community activities. He has served as a Police Custody Visitor Panel member and a school governor.

As a former executive member of the Council of Mosques and director and secretary of Bishopsway Mosque, he has played a role in promoting interfaith harmony and social awareness.

Apart from this, he is also working for the development of his locality as the secretary of the Jalalpur Advancement Committee UK.

In his personal life, he is a family-oriented person.

He considers his wife’s contribution as the main pillar of his success. They have two sons and a daughter, of whom the eldest son and daughter are continuing the family line by joining the legal profession.

He also has a deep interest in literature, philosophy, and theology.