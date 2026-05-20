Untimely death of independent judicial secretariat: Shafiqur

Opposition leader in parliament and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman has expressed strong concern over what he described as the “demise” of an independent judicial secretariat, questioning the government’s commitment to judicial independence.

In a post published on his verified Facebook page on Wednesday (20 May), Dr Rahman criticised what he alleged to be growing political influence over the judiciary.

“An independent judicial secretariat has met an untimely death — and that happened yesterday,” he wrote.

He further claimed that the message was clear: to establish “absolute political influence and control” over the justice system.

“The same government had pledged to ensure a fully independent and stronger judiciary,” the Jamaat chief added.

In the concluding part of his post, Dr Rahman condemned what he termed a harmful political culture, saying, “I hate this malpractice. One day, this culture will change on the soil of Bengal, Insha’Allah.”

His remarks have sparked discussion in political arenas.