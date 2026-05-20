PM urges Ansar-VDP members to perform duties with discipline, professionalism

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Wednesday called upon the members of Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP) to perform their duties with utmost discipline and strictly following the chain of command.

“In any country, adherence to the ‘chain of command’ and ‘discipline’ is an essential and mandatory principle for every disciplined force. If there is even the slightest negligence in these two areas, no force can truly become disciplined one,” he said.

In this connection, the premier said, “Any lack of discipline within any force creates a crisis of public trust about that force…So, you must remember this deeply”.

Tarique Rahman, also the Chairman of ruling BNP, made the remarks while addressing the 46th National Rally of the Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP) at the Ansar-VDP Academy at Safipur of Kaliakair upazila in the district this morning.

He expressed the hope that through dedication, discipline, professionalism and patriotism, the Ansar-VDP would emerge as a technology-driven and humanitarian social force in future.

The prime minister said that through professionalism, public engagement and contributions to grassroots security and social development, Ansar and VDP have evolved into a multidimensional and people-oriented force.

Referring to the role of the forces after 5 August, 2024 mass uprising, the prime minister said Ansar and VDP members played important roles in guarding police stations, managing traffic and ensuring security at key point installations (KPI) during the period.

He also noted that the force has been actively involved not only in maintaining law and order, but also in creating social awareness, disaster management, and technology-based public services.

The premier said the force’s structure, including Battalion Ansar, Embodied Ansar, Thana and Upazila Ansar, and VDP-TDP has been playing a significant role in national security and socio-economic development at the grassroots.

“I believe this structure has established the force as both a central and grassroots-based institution,” he added.

Tarique Rahman highlighted the force’s contributions to the Chittagong Hill Tracts, government offices, financial institutions, industries, power plants, child marriage prevention, combating violence against women, anti-drug campaigns, and promoting harmony among different ethnic communities.

“This force has established itself not only as a protector of security, but also as an important agent of social change,” he said.

The prime minister said prioritizing human resource development, the force is implementing multi-dimensional demand-based modern training programmes, including Japanese language training, freelancing, digital marketing, and 6G welding, which are undoubtedly time-befitting.

“I think these timely initiatives and activities will further strengthen the institutional capacity of Ansar and VDP both at home and abroad,” he said.

The premier also said that the Ansar-VDP has earned public trust as a reliable “first responder” volunteer force during disasters. “Their bravery, quick response and humanitarian commitment during floods, fire incidents and other disasters are exemplary.”

The prime minister further noted the force’s environmentally friendly initiatives, including rainwater harvesting and installation of solar panel and biogas plants, as part of sustainable development efforts.

Speaking about sports and culture, he said Ansar-VDP’s achievements are commendable in this field.

“After becoming champions three consecutive times in the 5th, 6th, and 7th Bangladesh Games, the Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party received the Independence Award in 2004,” he said.

To ensure smooth and uninterrupted completion of international standard sporting events, he said the current government has taken an initiative to deploy 379 embodied Ansar members at 10 cricket stadiums across the country to ensure security of the stadiums.

Noting that the government has introduced the Sports Card under a salary structure to establish sports as a profession, the prime minister said, “You already know that the current government has given the Sports Card to 15 athletes from Ansar-VDP”.

Remembering the force’s contribution to the country’s Great War of Liberation, the prime minister said around 40,000 Ansar members participated in the war with rifles and 670 members embraced martyrdom.

“We gratefully remember their contributions and pray to Almighty Allah for the eternal peace of their souls,” he added.