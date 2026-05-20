UN seeks $710.5m for Rohingya response in Bangladesh

The United Nations and its humanitarian partners have appealed for $710.5 million in international assistance to meet the urgent needs of Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar camps and Bhasan Char, alongside support for Bangladeshi host communities affected by the prolonged crisis.

The appeal, launched in coordination with the Bangladesh government, comes as growing global instability and mounting humanitarian pressures force aid agencies to prioritise limited resources and scale back services.

Aid agencies said sustained international assistance remains essential as Bangladesh continues to host Rohingya refugees while efforts continue to secure a durable solution to the crisis.

Nearly a decade after fleeing violence and persecution in Myanmar, around 1.2 million Rohingya refugees now live in Bangladesh. Humanitarian agencies said needs continue to increase as conflict in Myanmar forces more people to flee. Since early 2024, around 150,000 Rohingya refugees have newly arrived in Bangladesh, placing additional pressure on already overcrowded camps and limited aid resources.

The updated 2026 Joint Response Plan (JRP) aims to support up to 1.56 million people, including Rohingya refugees and host communities.

The $710.5 million appeal — 26 per cent lower than the previous year’s requirement — focuses only on critical humanitarian support. The plan allocates $247.3 million for food assistance, $128 million for shelter, $61.2 million for water, sanitation and hygiene services, $52.7 million for education, $49.9 million for healthcare and $35.1 million for livelihoods and skills development.

The appeal also includes $36.2 million in support for Bangladeshi host communities affected by the refugee crisis.

International donors have contributed nearly $5.42 billion to the Rohingya response from 2017 to the end of 2025, helping Bangladesh maintain food support, education, healthcare and protection services. However, aid agencies warned that significant humanitarian challenges remain.

Kelly T Clements, Deputy High Commissioner of UNHCR, said refugee resilience and self-reliance remain increasingly important as humanitarian resources decline.

She said continued support remains necessary until Rohingya refugees can return safely and voluntarily to Myanmar with dignity and security.

Rania Dagash-Kamara, Assistant Executive Director for Partnerships and Innovation at the World Food Programme, praised Bangladesh for hosting Rohingya refugees and thanked international donors for maintaining support.

She said humanitarian assistance remains vital, but refugees ultimately seek safe and voluntary return to Myanmar.

Nyaradzayi Gumbonzvanda, Deputy Executive Director at UN Women, highlighted the growing challenges facing Rohingya women and girls, warning that funding cuts have increased vulnerabilities inside refugee camps.

Aid agencies said Rohingya refugees remain heavily dependent on humanitarian assistance as funding declines and economic opportunities remain limited.

Humanitarian organisations also warned that worsening conditions and prolonged displacement continue to push some refugees towards dangerous migration routes across the region.

The updated Joint Response Plan was presented at the UN House in Dhaka by senior officials from UNHCR, the World Food Programme, UN Women and the Bangladesh government, alongside representatives from humanitarian agencies and donor countries.

Humanitarian agencies reiterated that the long-term solution to the Rohingya crisis remains the voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable return of refugees to Myanmar. Until conditions improve, they said continued international support remains critical for both refugees and host communities.