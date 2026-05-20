Court jails Bidisha Ershad for two years, issues arrest warrant over flat sale fraud

A Dhaka court on Wednesday sentenced Bidisha Ershad, former wife of late president Hussain Muhammad Ershad, to two years of rigorous imprisonment in a fraud case over the sale of a residential flat.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Jamshed Alam delivered the verdict and also fined her Tk10,000. The court said she would have to serve an additional month in jail if she fails to pay the fine.

As Bidisha remained absconding, the court issued arrest and conviction warrants to ensure her arrest, said prosecutor Hemayet Uddin Khan Heron.

The case dates back to 2008 when businessman Mosharraf Hossain Sikder filed a complaint with Gulshan Police Station.

According to the case statement, Bidisha allegedly defrauded the businessman in a transaction involving a residential flat at President Park in Dhaka’s Baridhara area.

Bidisha told the media that she was “not aware” of the matter.