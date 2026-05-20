PM lays foundation stone of Disaster Management Research and Training Institute building

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of the National Disaster Management Research and Training Institute (NDMRTI) building in the Sataish Chourasta area of Dharpara in the city.

The premier laid the foundation stone around 2pm.

Disaster Management and Relief Minister Asadul Habib Dulu, State Minister M Iqbal Hossain, Secretary Md Saidur Rahman Khan and other senior officials were present on the occasion.

After laying the foundation stone, the Prime Minister released fish fry into a pond on the institute premises and planted a sapling.

According to the project officials, the institute will be established on nearly eight acres of land in the Dharpara area of Sataish Chourasta here. The project includes an administrative building and a residential building for trainees.

The institute is expected to emerge as one of the leading disaster research and training institutes in South Asia and the wider world.