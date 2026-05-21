Bangladesh takes UN Peacekeeping as a moral duty: Shama

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam has said Bangladesh considers UN peacekeeping not merely an obligation, but a responsibility to humanity under the leadership of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

She made the remarks while addressing the Second Ministerial Conference on Peacekeeping in a Francophone Environment held in Rabat on Wednesday, said a foreign ministry’s press release this morning here.

The state minister stressed on giving more importance on Women, Peace and Security agenda for advancing more effective peacekeeping and peace building efforts.

Referring to emerging challenges in modern peace operations, she drew attention to misinformation, digital harassment and the need for ethical and responsible use of technology in conflict environments.

Calling for stronger and forward-looking reforms in UN peacekeeping operations, Shama Obaed underscored the need for clear and realistic mandates, adequate resources, enhanced consultation with troop and police contributing countries and stronger measures to ensure the safety and security of peacekeepers.

Shama also emphasised robust pre-deployment training through institutions such as Bangladesh Institute of Peace Support Operation Training and reiterated Bangladesh’s commitment to environmentally sustainable peacekeeping practices.

Reaffirming Bangladesh’s strong commitment to multilateralism, she also highlighted the country’s position as one of the largest contributors to United Nations Peacekeeping missions worldwide.

Paying tribute to the 174 Bangladeshi peacekeepers who sacrificed their lives in the service of global peace, Shama underscored the country’s expanding contribution of women peacekeepers to UN operations.

She said Bangladesh’s peace-oriented foreign policy legacy, shaped by Ziaur Rahman and strengthened under former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, continues to guide the country’s commitment to global peace and stability.

Highlighting Bangladesh’s ongoing initiatives in social protection, education reform and women’s empowerment, she described them as essential pillars for sustainable peace.

The conference was jointly organised by the governments of Morocco and France, the country from where the forum launched its journey in 2016.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Morocco Sadia Faizunnesa was present.

Later in the evening, Shama Obaed attended the Global Growth Conference 2026 as keynote speaker in a session titled “Geopolitics of Fragmentation: Power, Escalation and Strategic Reordering”.

During the session, she shared Bangladesh’s perspective on evolving global geopolitics, shifting power dynamics and the strategic implications of growing international fragmentation.