Army personnel returning to barracks as situation stabilises: Army Chief

Army personnel are gradually returning to their barracks after completing duties assigned during a critical period for the country, Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman said on Thursday (21 Thursday).

Speaking as chief guest at the closing and prize-giving ceremony of the Bangladesh Army Firing Competition-2026 at Cumilla Cantonment, the army chief said the military had carried out responsibilities in the field during the country’s critical period in 2024.

“The army performed its duties in the interest of the country during the critical period of 2024. As the situation has now stabilised, army personnel are gradually returning to barracks,” he said.

He added that the nation would remember the role played by the armed forces during that difficult time with gratitude.

Congratulating the champion and runner-up teams, General Waker-Uz-Zaman praised army members for demonstrating “remarkable skill and professionalism” in the firing competition despite having served in field operations continuously for the past 18 months.

The competition began on 16 May under the overall management of Headquarters 33 Infantry Division. A total of 17 teams, including various army formations, logistics areas, five independent brigades and the Para Commando Brigade, took part.

The 17 Infantry Division emerged as champions, while the Para Commando Brigade finished runners-up.

Senior military officials, including commanders from various formations and divisions, attended the event.