BCCCI North West Honours Leading Entrepreneurs at Manchester Business Excellence Awards.

More Than 180 Business Leaders Gather as Chamber Honours Outstanding Achievements and Strengthens UK-Bangladesh Trade Ties

Manchester, UK: The British Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCCI) North West Region successfully hosted its Annual Business Dinner and Awards Ceremony on Monday at the Hilton Hotel, Manchester Airport, bringing together more than 180 business leaders, entrepreneurs, professionals, community representatives, and distinguished guests from across the United Kingdom.

The prestigious event commenced with the national anthems of Bangladesh and the United Kingdom, reflecting the Chamber’s commitment to strengthening the longstanding relationship between the two nations.

The programme was chaired by Hyde-based businessman Mohammad Mizanur Rahman Mizan, Director of BCCCI and Chairman of the BCCCI North West Region, while Abdul Malik Ahed, Secretary of the North West Region, conducted the proceedings with his engaging and dynamic presentation.

The event was honoured by the presence of Mohammad Zobayed Hossen, Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Manchester, as Chief Guest. Special Guests included Mark Llewellin, High Sheriff of Greater Manchester, and Former Councillor Shibly Alam, former Mayor of Tameside Metropolitan Borough Council and Muzahid Khan MBE,DL

Among the distinguished attendees were Rofique Hayder, President of BCCCI; former Presidents Saydur Rahman Ranu; and Directors Former Mayor Cllr Jahangir Haque, Helal Khan, Dr Wali Tasar Uddin MBE, Matab Miah, Abdul Wasey Choudhury, Ataur Rahman Kuti, Gulam Kibriya, Abdul Mumin, and Musleh Ahmed; along with other members of the Chamber’s Board of Directors and prominent figures from the British Bangladeshi community, including Dr Sanawar Choudhury.

A major highlight of the evening was the keynote presentations delivered by Keith Parry OBE, Dr Sanawar Choudhury, and Musleh Ahmed, Director of BCCCI. The speakers shared valuable insights on entrepreneurship, leadership, business innovation, and the future prospects of the British Bangladeshi business community. They emphasised the importance of nurturing the next generation of entrepreneurs, promoting sustainable business growth, and strengthening commercial relations between the United Kingdom and Bangladesh. The speakers also underlined the significance of community engagement, social responsibility, and collaborative leadership in achieving long-term success.

In his address, Mohammad Mizanur Rahman Mizan highlighted the importance of unity and cooperation among entrepreneurs. He encouraged business owners to actively engage with BCCCI and work collectively to create greater opportunities for future generations.

He stated: “While individual business success is important, our collective achievements will be far greater when we support one another through collaboration, networking, and partnership. Together, we can further strengthen the role of BCCCI and contribute to the growth of the British Bangladeshi business community.”

Mr Mizan further noted that BCCCI has played a significant role in promoting trade, investment, and economic cooperation between the United Kingdom and Bangladesh for more than 35 years. He acknowledged the extensive international business experience of many of the Chamber’s directors and members, who operate across the UK, Bangladesh, Dubai, and other global markets, contributing to the organisation’s continued success and reputation.

The evening also celebrated outstanding business achievements through the presentation of the BCCCI North West Business Excellence Awards. This year’s award recipients included Anmol Restaurant, Warrington; AH Chartered Accountants & Tax Services, Manchester; and Nexus Learning, Oldham, which were recognised for their exceptional performance, innovation, and contributions to their respective sectors.

A special moment of the ceremony was the presentation of the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award to Mohammad Abdul Hamid Chowdhury, Honorary Director of BCCCI, in recognition of his longstanding dedication, unwavering commitment, and invaluable contributions to the Chamber over many years. His remarkable service and support for the organisation were warmly acknowledged by attendees.

The event concluded in a spirit of unity, networking, and celebration, with participants reaffirming their commitment to supporting emerging entrepreneurs, strengthening business collaboration, and further enhancing trade and investment links between the United Kingdom and Bangladesh.

The successful gathering once again demonstrated BCCCI North West’s continuing commitment to promoting business excellence, leadership, innovation, and community development, while serving as a vital platform for the advancement of British Bangladeshi businesses across the UK.