British Bangladeshi Social and Cultural Association UK held its Bengali New Year and Eid

Muhammed Shahed Rahman : British Bangladeshi Social and Cultural Association UK held its Bengali New Year and Eid reunion.

Fakhrul Ambia, president of the British Bangladeshi Social and Cultural Association UK, presided over the Bengali New Year and Eid reunion event at the Brady Arts Centre in East London on June 1.

The first part of the event was hosted by General Secretary Faizul Islam Faiz Noor and Deputy General Secretary Hena Begum.

The cultural episode was presented by Cultural Editor Helen Islam and Associate Cultural Editor Dhananjay Pal.

At the event, floral greetings and honors were presented to 10 British-Bangladeshi councilors who won the recently concluded local elections.

Among the councilors who received the honor were Amina Ali, Minara Begum, Jyotsna Islam, Saida Chowdhury, Mehedi Hasan, Waliur Rahman, Shamima Nasrin Tanvi and Abul Mansur.

The event was addressed by the organization’s advisor Ahbab Hossain, advisor Abul Kalam Azad Choton, advisor Shahed Ali, vice-president Shahin Mostafa, vice-president Hafsa Islam, treasurer Sheikh Nurul Islam, organizing secretary Elin Chowdhury and Hena Begum.

Music was performed in the cultural segment of the program by Sadman Sajid Khan, Abdus Shukur, Syeda Nasima Queen, Ziaur Rahman Saqlain, Nazmul Chowdhury, Mujibul Haque Moni, Mostafa Kamal Milan, child artists Snigdha Roy and Kazi Ayan.

Poetry was recited by Fakhrul Ambia, Hafsa Noor, Jyoti Siddika, Dhananjay Pal and Badal Rahman, among others.

Soma Ganga performed a mesmerizing dance.

The organizers expressed hope that this gathering, organized around the Bengali New Year and Eid, will play an important role in strengthening Bengali culture, tradition, and social harmony abroad.