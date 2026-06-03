London Bangla Press Club organized a views exchange meeting with Bangladesh Prime Minister’s Press Secretary  Dr Saleh Shibley.

Bangla Mirror Desk:

A special exchange of views program “News Room to Prime Minister’s Office” was organized by the London Bangla Press Club, Saleh Sibley Press Secretary to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, was the guest of the program. He had an open discussion with the journalists and guests about his experience of working from journalism to the highest administrative level of the country.

The discussion raised various important issues related to the contemporary political situation of Bangladesh, the role of the media, the challenges of information flow and the government’s communication strategy. In the question and answer session, the participants directly expressed their opinions and questions, which were answered by Saleh Shibley.

At the beginning of the event at the club office on Sunday afternoon, the executive committee of the club presented flowers to the guests. Many members of the London Bangla Press Club participated in the discussion at the event, chaired by London Bangla Press Club President Barrister Tarek Chowdhury and moderated by General Secretary Akram Hussain. Many of whom came from different cities such as Birmingham and Luton. While in the UK, he was a member of the London Bangla Press Club. He worked for a weekly newspaper, was the executive editor of Channel S. And so many colleagues came to know about the current situation in the country.

Also present at the time were the club’s founding president Mohib Chowdhury, founding General secretary Nazrul Islam Bason, former president Mohammad Belal Ahmed, Syed Nahas Pasha, Muhammad Jubair. Senior vice president Taisir Mahmud and others.

At the event, the Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Dr. Saleh Shibley said that the posts of High Commissioner and Press Minister, which have been vacant for a long time in the Bangladesh High Commission in the UK, will be appointed very soon. He expressed hope and said, you will get a new High Commissioner and Press Secretary soon. When asked about the expatriate card, Shibley said, we hope that the expatriates will receive the expatriate card in the next two months. The government is already working on the necessary plans in this regard.

Saleh Shibley said that the trial of Ramisa’s killer will be held by June and that no journalist is being harassed or arrested during the current government.

Regarding the government’s overall plan, he said that one of the government’s goals is to ensure the security of every Bangladeshi citizen living in the country and abroad. We want that if any expatriate is a victim of injustice or discrimination, he should seek legal assistance quickly. If justice is not provided anywhere, the government will take necessary steps.

He praised the responsible role of expatriate journalists in the development and progress of the country and emphasized the need to maintain a positive and constructive relationship between the media and the government.

The journalists participating in the meeting highlighted the importance of free, objective and responsible journalism and highlighted various problems and prospects of Bangladeshis living in the country and abroad.