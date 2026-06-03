Blue Plaque unveiled to honour Kamal Chunchie

Ansar Ahmed Ullah:

A blue plaque commemorating Kamal Athon Chunchie, the pioneering pastor and advocate for Black and Asian communities in London’s East End, was officially unveiled on 2 June 2026 at the Queen Victoria Seamen’s Rest (QVSM) on East India Dock Road, Poplar.

The ceremony, organised by English Heritage in partnership with local community groups, celebrated the life and legacy of Chunchie, whose work supporting Black and Asian sailors, students and local families helped shape community relations in East London during the early twentieth century.

Among the guests attending the event was renowned human rights campaigner Baroness Lawrence, who presented certificates to community members and local school representatives taking part in the celebrations. Students from local schools, including Mayflower Primary School, attended the ceremony to learn about Chunchie’s enduring contribution to the East End.

In a statement following the unveiling, English Heritage said the plaque marks “the place where Chunchie’s lifelong commitment to dignity, equality, and community first took shape” after his arrival in the East End to support Black and Asian sailors following the First World War.

Working among seamen and local families facing poverty, racism and exclusion, Chunchie developed a model of support that combined Christian ministry with practical assistance. He later founded the Coloured Men’s Institute in Canning Town, which provided meals, accommodation and a sense of community for those in need. Over several decades, he also distributed clothing, heating coupons and Christmas meals to struggling families across the area.

Born in what is now Sri Lanka, Chunchie became widely respected for his work among marginalised communities in the East End. In July 1920, he married Mabel Tappen at the Wesleyan Methodist Chapel in Leyton, and the couple’s only child, Muriel Chunchie, was born shortly afterwards.

From 1922, much of Chunchie’s missionary and outreach work was carried out from the Queen Victoria Seamen’s Rest in Poplar, a branch of the Wesleyan Methodist Missionary Society. The building, a distinctive Queen Anne Revival structure of red brick, stone and stucco opened in 1902, served as a base for his work among Black and Asian sailors in the docklands.

Fluent in Tamil, Sinhalese, Malay and English, Chunchie used his linguistic skills to share the Christian faith while providing practical support to those in need. His work extended beyond sailors to students from India and other parts of the British Empire, as well as the small but growing Black and Asian communities living in London’s docklands.

The new plaque is located on the building’s original frontage on Jeremiah Street, marking the place where Chunchie carried out much of the work that would establish his reputation as one of the East End’s most significant community leaders and social reformers.