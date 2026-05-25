Tribute at UN Peacekeepers Ceremony in London

Ansar Ahmed Ullah:

At a solemn wreath-laying ceremony held at The Cenotaph in Whitehall, London, on 21 May to mark the International Day of UN Peacekeepers, Mozmil Hussain represented United Nations Association groups from Eastbourne in paying tribute to those serving under the UN flag around the world.

The annual commemoration honoured the courage, dedication and sacrifice of UN peacekeepers working in some of the world’s most dangerous and fragile regions. More than 53,000 United Nations peacekeepers are currently deployed across global conflict zones and humanitarian operations.

During the ceremony, remembrance was paid to the 4,496 peacekeepers from 134 nations who have lost their lives while serving in UN missions since peacekeeping operations began.

Held at the nation’s principal war memorial, the event brought together representatives from diplomatic, military and civic organisations to recognise the continuing role of UN peacekeepers in supporting international peace and security.