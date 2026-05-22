RAB member stabbed to death in Sylhet, one held

Sylhet Office : A member of the Rapid Action Battalion was stabbed to death while attempting to help police apprehend a suspected mugger in Sylhet city on Friday, May 22.

The deceased was identified as Emon Acharya, a member of RAB-9.

The incident took place in the Topkhana area of the city when a police team from Kotwali Police Station was chasing a suspected mugger . Acharya, who was in plain clothes in the vicinity for personal reasons, witnessed the chase and attempted to assist the police in catching the suspect.

During a scuffle, the suspect stabbed Acharya in the left side of his chest . He was rushed to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital in critical condition but died while undergoing treatment around 1:30 pm.

Police have detained the alleged mugger in connection with the incident . RAB-9 Additional Superintendent of Police (Media) KM Shahidul Islam Sohag confirmed the matter.