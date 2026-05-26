2 young people killed in motorcycle accident on way to Sylhet

Two young people were killed after their motorcycle being hit by an unknown vehicle on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway of Habiganj’s Madhabpur early Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Ashiq Ahmed, 25, son of Md Salim Miah of Dhaka’s Khulkhet; and Abul Basher, 35, son of Md Abul Baten of Narayanganj’s Rupganj.

According to police and local residence, the duo were heading towards Sylhet at an early hours. When their bike reached Noapara Shahebnagar Gate area, an unknown vehicle hit it, leaving the two injured critically.

They were rushed to Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctors declared them dead.

Shayestaganj Highway Police Station OC Shuvo Ranjan Chakma said that they are trying to identify the unidentified vehicle involved in the accident.