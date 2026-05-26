Banks open on limited scale today

Although banks across Bangladesh are observing a seven-day Eid-ul-Azha holiday from May 25 to 31, selected bank branches remained open on a limited scale to facilitate salary and allowance payments for garment workers and to support import-export activities on Tuesday.

Office operations at the designated branches are being conducted from 10AM to 3PM, while customer transactions are allowed from 10AM to 1PM.

The decision was announced in a circular issued on May 18 by the Supervisory Data Management and Analytics Department (SDAD) of Bangladesh Bank.

The circular stated that despite the government-declared Eid holidays, special banking arrangements were necessary to ensure the payment of wages, bonuses and other allowances to workers in the readymade garment sector.