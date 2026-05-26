Strict action will be taken against Jungle Salimpur attackers: Home Minister

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has issued a strong warning following an attack on a joint forces camp in Jungle Salimpur of Chattogram, saying that the incident reflects a lack of rule of law over the past 17 years.

He said incidents such as the Jungle Salimpur attack and similar assaults on police personnel in other areas are being closely monitored, adding that those involved will be dealt with firmly. “No form of terrorism, drug abuse or corruption will be tolerated in the country,” he said.

The minister made the remarks on Tuesday (26 May) at a press briefing at Police Headquarters.

Salahuddin also said road accidents have decreased this year, adding that most incidents were caused by human error.

He urged greater public awareness among commuters.

He noted that a dedicated monitoring cell at Police Headquarters remains active during the Eid period, with continuous supervision of highways and cattle markets.

The home minister said systems for detecting counterfeit currency have been installed at livestock markets, while coordinated measures are being taken to remove waste within 24 hours after Eid.

Talking about traffic congestion, the minister said recommendations would be made to the Ministry of Road Transport for modernisation of toll management and greater digitisation.

He also said adequate security arrangements would be in place for the Loknath festival in Narayanganj and the Kumbh Mela in Madaripur.

Referring to the Jungle Salimpur incident, authorities said several hundred miscreants attacked a joint forces camp in the Alinagar area late Sunday night, damaging the under-construction facility and assaulting personnel. Joint forces fired 105 rounds in self-defence, with no casualties reported.

A subsequent operation was conducted on Monday, during which several individuals were detained for questioning, officials added.