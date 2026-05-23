HR professionals, policymakers call for investment in skilled human resources

Human resource professionals, policymakers, academics and industry leaders on Friday stressed the need for greater investment in skilled human resources to support Bangladesh’s long-term economic growth and competitiveness.

Eastern University, in collaboration with the Federation of Bangladesh Human Resource Organizations (FBHRO), organised a pre-budget roundtable discussion at the university’s Dhanmondi campus in the capital.

Planning State Minister Zonayed Saki attended the event as chief guest and called for an inclusive and forward-looking national budget that places human resource development, education and innovation at the centre of the country’s economic agenda.

“Sustainable economic growth cannot be achieved without investing in people,” he said, highlighting the importance of aligning budget priorities with the demands of a rapidly evolving global economy.

Eastern University Vice-Chancellor Prof Farid A Sobhani, who also serves as vice-president of FBHRO, chaired the discussion.

He stressed the need for stronger collaboration among academia, industry and government to ensure national policies keep pace with changing labour market demands.

FBHRO founding president Dr Md Musharrof Hossain delivered the keynote address and presented recommendations focused on job creation, workforce development and greater private sector participation.

Participants called for increased budget allocations for youth skills development, women’s employment, technology-driven job creation, entrepreneurship support and stronger industry-academia partnerships.

Speakers said Bangladesh needs to build a skilled, technology-ready and globally competitive workforce to address the challenges and opportunities emerging from the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the expansion of artificial intelligence.

They also emphasised that prioritising human resource development in the national budget would play a key role in ensuring sustainable economic progress.

Eastern University Founding Chairman Abul Quasem Haider, FBHRO Secretary General Prof Moinuddin Chowdhury, MyJobs CEO Md Kamruzzaman, CSD Academy CEO M Shafaq Hussain, UN Women Bangladesh National Consultant Nilufer Ahmed Karim and Eastern University Registrar Dr Abul Bashar Khan also spoke at the event.

Tasnuva Rahman, associate prof and MBA director at Eastern University’s Department of Business Administration and director of FBHRO, moderated the session.

Faculty members and senior university officials attended the programme.

Participants concluded the event by reaffirming their commitment to promoting evidence-based policymaking and supporting Bangladesh’s long-term economic development goals.