Brutality against children in Bangladesh must stop: UNICEF

UNICEF is deeply shocked and saddened by the recent brutal violence against children reported across Bangladesh, including the rape and killing of girls and boys in settings where they should have been safe.

“Brutality against children must stop!,” Rana Flowers, UNICEF Representative in Bangladesh said in a statement issued on Friday.

She said, “The rise in reports of brutal and sexual violence against women and children across Bangladesh thus far in 2026 underscore the urgent need for immediate action to strengthen child and GBV (Gender-based violence) protection systems and prevention measures nationwide.”

The culture of impunity enjoyed by perpetrators must end, and the gaps in prevention, reporting, institutional safeguarding, child-friendly police and justice, community protection and social services be addressed, she said.

Rana Flower also stressed the need for psychosocial support for the women and children, with far stronger accountability of schools, madrasas, workplaces, neighbourhoods and care settings.

“Violence spreads when communities stay silent. UNICEF appeals for children, women, families and community members to report violence, abuse or exploitation through available protection services, including Child Helpline 1098, which provides support and referral services for children in need of assistance, she added.

“Children and women who suffer at the hands of an abuser deserve their dignity to be respected. The sharing of photos videos or identifying personal details represents a further abuse of each of them. All who share and reshare are adding to the trauma of survivors, the trauma of families, the disrespect of the victim,” she said.

Unicef appeals to the public, media outlets and social media users to respect the rights of the victims and their families and to refrain from any such sharing. “Instead, please raise your voice calling for the protections and the systems and for an end to impunity of perpetrators,” she said.

“Every child has the right to protection everywhere, in communities, schools, at home, and even in how their stories and images are treated in public spaces,” Rana Flowers added.