Tarique Rahman walks to BNP office in Gulshan after prayers

Prime Minister and BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman walked from his residence to the party’s Gulshan office on Friday afternoon after offering Asr prayers at home, said his Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Ruman.

He said the Prime Minister attended the party office on a holiday to take part in a programme involving administrators and mayors of city corporations across the country.

The event was organised to distribute Eid-ul-Azha gift cheques for sanitation workers of city corporations. The cheques were handed over to city administrators for distribution among the workers.

Earlier, ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr this year, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman had also provided Eid gifts of Tk5,000 each to city corporation sanitation workers. Similar to that occasion, the cheques for sanitation workers were handed over to city corporation administrators during Friday’s programme.