Spain’s Juan Mata named A-League player of the year

Juan Mata has been voted Australia’s A-League player of the year as the veteran Spanish World Cup winner enjoys a late career resurgence.

The former Manchester United and Chelsea star, 38, was rewarded for a standout season with Melbourne Victory, where he racked up 13 assists, the most of any player in the league.

He also also scored five times in helping Victory to a fourth-place finish.

Mata, who played in Spain’s 2010 World Cup-winning campaign and won the Champions League with Chelsea, moved to Victory after a season with Western Sydney Wanderers last year, where he was mostly used off the bench.

“After last season in Sydney -– I enjoyed very much the league, the lifestyle and everything but I didn’t play so much and I was thinking what I wanted to do with my life,” he said late Thursday.

“But Melbourne Victory appeared and again I fell in love with football.

“They created a context and an environment that I could enjoy football again. Everyone in the club, my teammates, they have a fantastic culture, and it is a privilege to be part of this.”

The award, known as the Johnny Warren Medal, recognises consistency with A-League panel members attending every game and casting a 3-2-1 vote on the best players in each match.

These votes are accrued through the season and the player with the highest total wins.