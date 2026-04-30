Dr. Ubayed Muhit, of Bangladeshi Origin, Serves as Keynote Speaker at Hunter College, New York

New York Correspndent : Dr. Ubayed Muhit—an alumnus of the renowned Hunter College, which operates under the City University of New York (CUNY)—has earned the rare distinction of serving as the keynote speaker at the college’s annual “Purple Hawk” banquet.

On the afternoon of Monday, April 27, Dr. Ubayed Muhit—a resident physician at Einstein Hospital in the Bronx and a native of Bangladesh—delivered the keynote address at the annual Purple Hawk banquet, held on the 8th floor of the Faculty Dining Room at Hunter College in Manhattan. His speech focused on the theme of inspiring the next generation of clinical students.

Dr. Ubayed Muhit, the eldest son of Md. Abdul Muhit and Syeda Rina Begum—residents of Pathan Bari in Habibpur village, Jagannathpur Municipality, within the Jagannathpur Upazila of Sunamganj District, Bangladesh—was born in the Bronx, New York, on June 12, 1994. After attending Lehman High School in the Bronx, he graduated from Hunter College in Manhattan and subsequently earned his medical degree with distinction in 2022 from New York’s prestigious NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine. He currently serves as a resident physician at the renowned Einstein Hospital in the Bronx.

Dr. Ubayed Muhit has achieved the rare honor of being the first physician of Bangladeshi origin to deliver the keynote address at Hunter College’s annual Purple Hawk banquet.

Reflecting on Dr. Ubayed Muhit’s success, his father—Md. Abdul Muhit, a prominent community figure in the Bronx—has sought prayers from everyone and expressed his profound gratitude to Almighty Allah. He believes that this honor bestowed upon his son brings not only pride to their immediate family but also glory to the entire Bangladeshi community.