3 farmers killed in Sunamganj lightning strikes

Three farmers were killed and three others injured in separate lightning strikes while harvesting paddy in haor areas of Sunamganj district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Jamir Hossain, 42, a resident of Boithakhali village under Gaurarang union, and Jamir Uddin, 46, of Abdullahpur village under Mollapara union in Sadar upazila. Another victim, Abu Saleh, 22, of Noagaon village in Jamalganj upazila, was also killed in a separate strike in a haor area.

According to locals, the incidents occurred while the victims were cutting paddy in the haor during the afternoon.

Meanwhile, three more farmers were injured by lightning strikes in haor areas of Shantiganj upazila. They were given treatment locally.

Sunamganj General Hospital emergency medical officer Dr Shafik said three injured individuals were brought to the hospital, where the on-duty doctors declared them dead.