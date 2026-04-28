Sailor wins Bangladesh Retail Awards for third consecutive year

Fashion and lifestyle brand Sailor has secured top honours for the third consecutive year at the Bangladesh Retail Awards 2026, organised by Bangladesh Brand Forum in collaboration with Bangladesh Retail Forum.

Held at a city hotel, the event recognised excellence in modern retail. Sailor was named Best Retailer in the Fashion & Apparel category and also won Best Retail Campaign for “Sailor’s Brand Ambassador – The Heart of Sailing Life.”

The brand earned additional honourable mentions for Best Retail Strategy and Best In-store Design. CEO Md. Rezaul Kabir credited the achievement to customers, employees, and stakeholders.