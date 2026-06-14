MR.DIY 16th outlet in Chittagong Halishahar

Malaysia’s Leading Home Improvement Giant Debuts Ultra-Modern Store Featuring Over 10,000 Products Across 10 Core Categories to Deliver Unmatched Value and Convenience

MR.DIY, Malaysia’s premier home improvement retailer, officially inaugurated its 16th operational store in Bangladesh today. Strategically situated at NJH Tower in the bustling commercial hub of Halishahar, Chattogram, the landmark launch marks the brand’s second major footprint in the port city, reinforcing its long-term corporate commitment to nationwide retail development.

The grand opening ceremony unfolded in a highly festive atmosphere, elevated by the attendance of distinguished corporate executives, digital media personalities, and prominent figures from the entertainment industry.

The formal ribbon-cutting ceremony was led by senior leadership from MR.DIY Bangladesh, including Md. Rahat Nabi, Marketing Manager, and Mohammad Nazir Hossain, Head of Business Development.

The grand inauguration ceremony was officially inaugurated by esteemed guest Jamal Bhuyan, Captain of the Bangladesh National Football Team.”