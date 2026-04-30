Narayanganj ex-mayor Ivy granted bail in two cases

Former mayor of Narayanganj City Corporation Selina Hayat Ivy has been granted bail by the High Court in two cases filed with Siddhirganj Police Station.

The order was issued on Thursday by a High Court bench comprising Justice KM Zahid Sarwar and Justice Sheikh Abu Taher.

Meanwhile, the Appellate Division is set to deliver its order on Sunday regarding bail granted by the High Court in five additional cases involving Ivy. The date was fixed earlier on April 27 by a bench led by senior justice Mohammad Ashfaqul Islam.

Selina Hayat Ivy was detained on 9 May last year around 3:00 am from her residence in the Deobhog area of Narayanganj city and subsequently shown arrested in multiple cases.

Although she was later granted bail in five cases by the High Court, those bail orders were stayed by the Appellate Division. Subsequently, on November 18, she was shown arrested in five more cases.