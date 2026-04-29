Two Jewish men stabbed in north London

Two Jewish men have been stabbed in the north London suburb of Golders Green, a local security group said Wednesday.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police confirmed two men — one in his 30s and the other in his 70s — were treated at the scene for stab wounds. They have been taken to hospital and both are in a stable condition.

A 45-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and officers are working to establish his nationality and background.

Shomrim, the Jewish neighborhood watch group, said it detained a man running down the high street with a knife who was “attempting to stab Jewish members of the public.”

“Police attended and deployed a taser,” Shomrim said in a post on X. The victims were treated by Hatzola, a Jewish voluntary ambulance service, it added.

Sadiq Khan, London’s mayor, confirmed police made an arrest following the “appalling attack,” and said the Met have now stepped up “high visibility” patrols in the area.

“London’s Jewish community have been the target of a series of shocking antisemitic attacks. There must be absolutely no place for antisemitism in society,” Khan added.

In the House of Commons, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the attack is “deeply concerning.”

“We all need to do everything we can to support that investigation and be absolutely clear in our determination to deal with any of these offenses, the like of which we’ve seen too much recently,” he added.

Wednesday’s Golders Green stabbing marks the latest attack on Jewish communities in the capital since the start of 2026.

Four Hatzola ambulances were set on fire last month, with the Metropolitan Police treating the attack as an “antisemitic hate crime.”

Seven people were arrested by Counter Terrorism Policing last week on suspicion of conspiracy to commit an arson attack targeting the Jewish community, and earlier this month a man was arrested on terrorism offenses after jars containing a non-hazardous substance were found in Kensington Gardens near the Israeli Embassy.

More than 20 people have been arrested since the Hatzola attack, with eight people charged with arson-related offenses.

Two Jews were killed at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Manchester last October in a terrorist attack.

Justice Minister Sarah Sackman, the Labour MP for Finchley and Golders Green, said it is “unconscionable that Jews are being targeted in this way.”

The Community Security Trust charity, which provides protection to Jewish communities, said on X it is working closely with the police and “urges anyone with information to contact the police, Shomrim and CST immediately.”

Head of Counter Terrorism Policing Laurence Taylor said: “Whilst I must stress this investigation is at an early stage, we are working quickly to understand exactly what happened.”