Farage received £5m from donor before he became MP

Nigel Farage received £5m from Reform UK mega donor Christopher Harborne before he became an MP, it has emerged.

In an interview with The Telegraph, the Reform UK leader said he had been given the money to pay for personal protection “so that I would be safe and secure for the rest of my life”.

He also told the newspaper his home had been targeted last year in a firebomb attack.

Labour and the Conservatives have both accused Farage of breaking Commons rules by not declaring the £5m gift in the register of interests, with the Tories saying they had referred the Reform leader to the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner.

Harborne, a British cryptocurrency investor who lives in Thailand, last year donated £9m to Reform UK – the biggest single donation to a UK political party by a living person.

In total, the businessman gave £12m to Reform in 2025 and has donated to the Conservatives in the past.

The separate £5m gift to Farage came in early 2024, Reform sources told the BBC, and it does not appear on his MP register of interests.

Labour Party chair Anna Turley said Farage “appears to have broken the rules again by failing to declare this cash from his billionaire backer”.

Conservative party chair Kevin Hollinrake said that as a new MP, he should have declared the gift, adding: “Why does Reform think the rules don’t apply to them?

“This stinks and Reform should come clean now.”

Farage’s team say there was no requirement to declare the money because it was a personal gift.

A Reform UK spokesman said: “This was a personal unconditional gift that was given before he was elected. We are confident everything has been declared in accordance with the rules.”

The spokesman accused the Conservatives of putting Farage’s safety at risk by denying him state-funded protection when they were in power.

The Commons code of conduct states that new MPs “must register all their current financial interests, and any registrable benefits (other than earnings) received in the 12 months before their election within one month of their election”.

Farage announced he was standing to be the MP for Clacton on 4 June, 2024, and that he was taking over as Reform UK’s leader.

In his Telegraph interview, Farage said Harborne had become concerned about his level of protection when a milkshake was thrown at him in 2019, as he was campaigning in Newcastle for the Brexit Party.

“I have tried and failed in the past to get security funded by the Home Office and I don’t think the state will ever help me,” Farage told the newspaper.

“I’m very much on my own and will be for the rest of my life, and I have to face up to that grim reality.

“Christopher is an ardent supporter who is deeply concerned for my safety.”

Speaking about the attack on his home in early 2025, Farage told The Telegraph a lit device was pushed through his letterbox in an “outright arson attempt” when he was not in.

He found the damage when he returned home and “luckily it had burned itself out in the porch”.

Police investigated the incident but have not identified any suspects.

Farage told The Telegraph he was speaking about the attack for the first time because he had been concerned that doing so earlier would force him to boost his safety measures further.

Asked about the attack in an interview with BBC Radio Wiltshire, he said: “My worry about it is if that if it continues down this path you’ll finish up with good people who should go into public life just not doing it and that’s a real concern.”