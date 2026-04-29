Bangladesh, UAE eye stronger trade ties

Bangladesh and the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday expressed optimism about further strengthening bilateral relations with a focus on trade, investment and manpower export cooperation.

Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates Abdullah Ali Khasif Al Humoudi paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister’s Adviser on Foreign Affairs Humayun Kabir at the Prime Minister’s Tejgaon office at noon.

During the meeting, they discussed various issues of mutual interest, particularly enhancement of bilateral relations, expansion of trade and investment, and matters related to manpower export.

Both sides expressed hope that the longstanding friendly relations between Bangladesh and the UAE would grow stronger in the days ahead.