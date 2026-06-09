MPs’ aides play vital role in strengthening grassroots democracy: Chief Whip

Chief Whip of the Jatiya Sangsad Md Nurul Islam has said that personal assistants to Members of Parliament (MPs) play an important role in strengthening democracy at the grassroots level and making the parliamentary system more effective and vibrant.

He made the remarks while addressing an orientation programme for personal assistants to MPs as the chief guest at the 3D Hall of the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) in the capital on Tuesday.

Highlighting democratic values and the importance of parliamentary effectiveness, the Chief Whip said the participation of the attendees in the orientation programme reflected their willingness to learn rules and procedures and their commitment to democratic practices, according to a press release.

“Your presence at this orientation programme proves that you are eager to learn laws and procedures. You believe in democracy, and democracy is being institutionalised through your efforts,” he said.

He added that all those involved wanted to ensure the continuation of democratic practices and make parliament more vibrant and effective.

The Chief Whip also stressed the importance of personal assistants in supporting MPs, saying they often serve as trusted advisers.

“A Member of Parliament places considerable trust in his personal assistant and often follows his advice. Your responsibility in guiding MPs on the right path is therefore significant. You will be accountable for your actions in the hereafter,” he said.

He further said, “If you support good deeds, you will share in the reward, and if you support wrongdoing, you will also share in the responsibility.”

Referring to the national budget, Nurul Islam said it was not merely a set of figures, but a reflection of the hopes and aspirations of the people.

He said every citizen, from the poorest to the wealthiest, contributes to the state through taxes, and stressed the need for fair distribution of public resources to ensure development.

“You should study budget analyses and understand all relevant information so that you can help explain these matters properly to MPs,” he added.

The programme was chaired by Secretary of the Jatiya Sangsad Secretariat Barrister Md Golam Sarwar Bhuiyan, while National Adviser to the European Union Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem delivered the welcome address.

Officials of the Parliament Secretariat and members of the media were also present.