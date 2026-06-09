Veggies get costlier, chicken cheaper in Sylhet

Although the number of buyers and sellers in the city’s markets has declined following Eid-ul-Azha, vegetable prices have remained high.

Due to limited supply, most vegetables are being sold at elevated prices, similar to last week. However, consumers have received some relief in the chicken market, with prices of broiler and Sonali chickens falling by up to Tk 10 per kg over the past week.

This situation was observed during visits to Bandar Bazar and Ambarkhana Bazar in Sylhet city on Sunday.

Traders said that many wholesale shops have not yet resumed full operations after the Eid holidays, resulting in a lower-than-normal supply of vegetables. Buyers, however, alleged that some traders are taking advantage of the supply shortage to charge higher prices.

In the vegetable market, bitter gourd is selling at Tk 60-80 per kg, ladyfinger at Tk 40-50, pointed gourd at Tk 60-80, taro root at Tk 80-100, long beans at Tk 60-80, and snake gourd at Tk 60 per kg.

Brinjal is being sold at Tk 60-120 per kg, depending on quality, while kachur lathi is priced at Tk 80-100 per kg.

Tomatoes are selling at Tk 80-100 per kg, radishes at Tk 70, cauliflower at Tk 60-70 and cabbage at Tk 50 per piece, and bottle gourd at Tk 50-60 each.

Consumers have seen some relief in the price of green chillies, which are now selling at Tk 60-100 per kg after declining by around Tk 40. Papaya is being sold at Tk 60 per kg, sweet pumpkin at Tk 50, local cucumber at Tk 100, and hybrid cucumber at Tk 60 per kg.

Lemon prices have also decreased. Local coriander is selling at Tk 250 per kg, while hybrid coriander is priced at Tk 180 per kg. Capsicum is being sold at Tk 300 per kg.

Chicken prices have eased slightly after Eid. Sonali chicken is selling at Tk 320 per kg, Sonali hybrid at Tk 280, and broiler chicken at Tk 155 per kg. Red layer chicken is being sold at Tk 370 per kg, while local chicken is priced at Tk 770 per kg.

Among daily essentials, potatoes are selling at Tk 30 per kg and local onions at Tk 45-50 per kg.

In the fish market, hilsa prices remain high. Hilsa weighing around 300 grams is selling at Tk 1,500-1,600 per kg, while fish weighing 500-700 grams are priced at Tk 2,000-2,200 per kg.

Other fish varieties include rui at Tk 400-550 per kg, mrigal at Tk 350-450, pangas at Tk 180-200, tilapia at Tk 200, koi fish at Tk 200-220, and shrimp at Tk 800-1,400 per kg.

Local magur is selling at Tk 900-1,200 per kg, while local horn fish is priced at Tk 1,200-1,400 per kg.