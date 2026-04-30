23,865 political harassment cases withdrawn

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Md Asaduzzaman has told parliament that a total of 23,865 cases filed for political harassment have been withdrawn after the BNP came to power.

He said the process of withdrawing the remaining cases is still ongoing.

The statement was made on Thursday during a session of the national parliament in response to a written question from MP Muhammad Ali Asgar. The session was chaired by Deputy Speaker Barrister Kaysar Kamal.

The minister said that police case reports (FIRs) do not mention the political identity of accused individuals at the time of filing.

Therefore, it is not possible to determine an exact number of politically motivated or false cases filed against BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami leaders and activists, and the government does not have specific data in this regard.

He further added that efforts to review and withdraw such cases are continuing.