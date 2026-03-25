Zubaida Rahman joins global summit on children’s welfare in Washington

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s wife Dr Zubaida Rahman has joined a global summit in Washington, DC, focusing on children’s welfare and development.

The two-day “Fostering the Future Together: Global Coalition Summit” began on Tuesday, with first ladies and spouses of leaders from more than 40 countries taking part, according to BNP’s media cell.

Dr Zubaida joined the summit at the invitation of US First Lady Melania Trump.

The summit is a high-level platform for discussions on improving children’s wellbeing and future around the world.

US First Lady Melania Trump formally opened the event at the US State Department and delivered the opening speech.

Speaking at a working session, Dr Zubaida stressed the importance of ensuring care, safety and a supportive environment for children.

She also highlighted Bangladesh’s initiatives, including family cards and farmers’ cards, as well as progress in education and healthcare.

She called for stronger global cooperation to build an inclusive, tolerant and better future for children.

Dr Zubaida is leading a four-member delegation that includes Dhaka University Professor Morshed Hasan Khan, orthopaedic surgeon Shah Muhammad Aman Ullah and Barrister Mehnaz Mannan.

Alongside the summit, an exhibition featuring 11 leading US technology companies is being held, showcasing new tools and ideas to improve children’s education. Dr Zubaida visited the exhibition.

She is also expected to attend the closing session at the White House on Wednesday, hosted by the US First Lady.

Dr Zubaida left Dhaka on March 22 and reached the United States via London the next day.