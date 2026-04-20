Germany keen to develop Bangladesh’s water resources: envoy

Germany is interested in working with Bangladesh to manage its water resources and protect the environment.

German Ambassador to Dhaka Rudiger Lotz expressed the interest during a courtesy call on Water Resources Minister Md Shahiduddin Chowdhury Anee at his ministry’s office here today.

During the meeting, they discussed various issues of mutual interest, including water resource management in the two countries, the proper use of surface and groundwater, and climate change.

Mentioning that Germany is a major development partner of Bangladesh, the water resources minister sought Berlin’s cooperation in the proper management of water resources, prevention of river pollution, and addressing floods as well as waterlogging in Bangladesh.

Water Resources Secretary Dr AKM Shahabuddin and Head of Development at the German Embassy Ulich Klepmann were present at the meeting.