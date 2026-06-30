Nation pays final tribute to Mustafa Monwar

The nation on Tuesday paid its last respects to eminent artist and cultural personality Mustafa Monwar, who was honoured with a state guard of honour at the Central Shaheed Minar before his burial at Banani Graveyard.

An emotional atmosphere prevailed at the Central Shaheed Minar as Monwar’s body was brought there around 11:00 AM. Artists, writers, cultural activists, students and admirers from all walks of life gathered to pay their final respects by placing floral wreaths.

Leading figures from the country’s cultural arena, including dramatists Mamunur Rashid and Ramendu Majumdar, artists Monirul Islam, Hashem Khan and Shankar Sawjal, actors Tariq Anam Khan, Karamat Mawla, Khairul Alam Sabuj, Nasir Uddin Yousuff, Khairul Anam Shakil, Shahiduzzaman Selim, Nima Rahman, Azad Abul Kalam, Laisa Ahmed Lisa, Kalpana Anam and Tropa Majumdar, joined the tribute. Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy Director General Syed Mohammad Rezauddin (Rezauddin Stalin) and Bangla Academy Director General Mohammad Azam were also present.

Mustafa Monwar died on Monday morning at the age of 90 while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the capital.

Born on September 1, 1935, Monwar was one of Bangladesh’s most celebrated artists and cultural figures. He made outstanding contributions to painting, puppetry, visual arts, television and children’s cultural programmes, inspiring generations through his creative work.

He was also widely recognised as the artist who gave visual form to the iconic red sun motif of the Central Shaheed Minar, a lasting symbol of the Language Movement and the nation’s cultural identity.

Beyond his artistic achievements, Monwar played a significant role in promoting the spirit of the Liberation War, Bengali culture and creative education. In recognition of his contributions, he was awarded the Ekushey Padak in 2004 and the Sultan Gold Medal by the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy in 2018.

His first funeral prayer was held at the Bangladesh Television (BTV) premises at 10:00 AM on Tuesday. After the state tribute at the Central Shaheed Minar, a second namaz-e-janaza was held at the Central Mosque of the University of Dhaka following Zuhr prayers.

His body was later taken to the Faculty of Fine Arts of the University of Dhaka, where colleagues and former students paid their final respects. Another funeral prayer was held at the Channel i premises at 2:00 PM before he was laid to rest at Banani Graveyard.