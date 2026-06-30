UK Committee Marks 32nd death anniversary of Shahid Janani Jahanara Imam

Ansar Ahmed Ullah:

LONDON, June 26, 2026: The UK Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee commemorated the 32nd death anniversary of Shahid Janani Jahanara Imam with a discussion meeting held on Friday at the organisation’s premises in east London.

The event was chaired by the committee’s President, Syed Enamul Islam, and moderated by Assistant General Secretary Shah Mustafijur Rahman Belal.

The discussion was attended by a number of community leaders, politicians, freedom fighters and activists. Among the speakers were the committee’s adviser and former minister Shofiqur Rahman Chowdhury, Bir Muktijoddha Shahidul Alam Bablu, Ganatantri Party Presidium Member, Councillor Ajanta Deb Roy, UK Jagaron Monch Coordinator, Tapas Kanti Baul, adviser Harmuz Ali, founding member Shadhin Khasru, Susanta Das Gupta, Awami League leader, Syed Ehsan, London Awami League leader and Dr Anisur Rahman Anis of the UK Committee.

The discussion focused on the theme, “Looking Back: The 2013 Mass Uprising (Shahbag Movement) and Shahid Janani Jahanara Imam.” Speakers reflected on Jahanara Imam’s role in Bangladesh’s Liberation War and her long campaign for justice for war crimes committed during the 1971 conflict.

Participants said her leadership of the 1992 Gono Adalat (People’s Court) movement helped inspire later campaigns demanding accountability, including the Gono Jagaron Moncho movement that emerged at Shahbag in 2013. A spokesperson for the UK Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee said, “Jahanara Imam’s courage continued to inspire us. The UK diaspora gathered to remember her sacrifice and discuss how Shahbag’s spirit traced back to her vision.” Widely known as the “Mother of Martyrs”, Jahanara Imam became a leading campaigner for the trial of those accused of committing atrocities during Bangladesh’s 1971 Liberation War. Organisers said the commemorative event highlighted her enduring legacy and her contribution to movements seeking justice and historical accountability.